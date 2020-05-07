Drive-thru food distribution event planned for Saturday in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank is joining forces with Tyson Foods, Hiland Dairy, Harris Baking, and the Northwest Arkansas Naturals to host a drive-thru food distribution event in Springdale on Saturday.

The event will run at Arvest Ballpark on May 9 from 8 a.m. to noon or while supplies last.

There will be 2000 food boxes distributed by the food bank.

According to the release from the food bank on Thursday, Tyson Foods will donate three truckloads, or 120,000 pounds, of protein to its feeding agencies and community members.

Hiland Dairy will donate milk, and Harris Baking will contribute bread.

People who plan to attend are asked to enter Arvest Ballpark at the northwest corner of the park or the Watkins Avenue entrance.

According to release, the following practices will be observed on Saturday:

Social distancing will be practiced at the drive through event. Community members receiving donations will be asked to stay in their vehicles with the windows up

Event volunteers will be loading the items directly into the participants’ trunk or truck bed

Event volunteers will not be allowed to load any items inside of the vehicle due to safety, so participants are asked to make sure they come with space available in the trunk or truck bed area for the donation

The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank will also be donating its shelf stable items and other essential foods.

“I’m so excited to partner with these great companies to take our pop-up pantries to a new level. We are expecting a large number of our food insecure neighbors to come through Saturday morning, and we will be there to help,” said Kent Eikenberry, President and CEO of the NWA Food Bank.