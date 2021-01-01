Drive-thru utility payment set to open in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – People in Fort Smith can now safely pay their utility bills from the comfort of their own cars.

The city is opening its first utility payment drive-thru at 517 Rogers Avenue behind Tip Top Western Wear.

The Board of Directors approved the lease and has remodeled it to help customers who want to pay their bills.

“We are very excited to offer this to the citizens of Fort Smith. We are trying to facilitate their safety as well as our own personnel and this is really going to be beneficial to everyone,” said Lance McAvoy, utility director for the City of Fort Smith.

People can start using this facility on January 4.

