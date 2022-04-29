FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On April 29, a Fort Smith prosecuting attorney issued a press release stating that the driver in a fatal crash in the city on April 27 will face three charges, including manslaughter.

Daniel Shue, prosecuting attorney in the 12th judicial district, stated that an affidavit for probable cause determination was presented to the court after Alejandro Carrillo, 39, “did unlawfully and feloniously recklessly cause the death of Willie Kizer.”

The three charges in the filing are reckless manslaughter, a class C felony, battery in the second degree, a class C felony, and driving while intoxicated (first offense). The battery offense stems from injuries suffered by another person, Andrew Arney, while Carrillo was allegedly driving while intoxicated.

On April 27 at approximately 2:13 a.m., Fort Smith police officers responded to an accident with injury at the location of Highway 271 and Mabel Avenue. The responding officer’s report stated that there were “two vehicles completely destroyed from a wreck.”

Members of the Fort Smith Fire Department extracted Carrillo from his vehicle, and the report states that the suspect “appeared to be intoxicated,” and had “bloodshot watery eyes and slurred speech,” and he was “swaying while standing.”

Carrillo failed two field sobriety tests and did not complete a third. He was the only occupant of his vehicle. He was later transported to police HQ and took a blood alcohol content test with a result of 0.22, nearly three times the legal limit for driving in Arkansas.

Kizer, the driver of the other vehicle, died at the scene of the crash. Arney, the passenger in that car, sustained injuries requiring surgery, including a compression fracture in his neck, broken humerus bones, multiple rib fractures and a laceration to an aortic artery. He was transported to Baptist Health and his injuries were described as “life-threatening.”

Carrillo is being held without bond in the Sebastian County jail.