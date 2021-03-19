Driver rams police vehicles during chase through Northwest Arkansas

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 44-year-old man was arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail after reportedly ramming multiple police vehicles during a pursuit through Northwest Arkansas on Friday morning.

According to a press release from the Lowell Police Department, Justin Thornhill fled from officers for approximately 50 minutes. The pursuit went through Lowell, Springdale, Washington County, Elm Springs, Rogers, and into the east side of Benton County.

Police say they initially attempted to stop Thornhill at around 12:54 a.m. after officers encountered a “suspected intoxicated driver” on S. Bloomington, south of W. Monroe.

According to Friday’s release, the driver, later identified as Thornhill, led police on a chase, eventually traveling toward a dead end on Pinewood Drive and stopping in the middle of the road.

“Lowell Officers exited their patrol vehicles to initiate a felony stop when the suspect placed his vehicle in reverse and rammed the initial Lowell Police car,” the release states.

Thornhill then headed back the opposite direction, while deputies with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrived to assist. Thornhill reportedly rammed the initial Benton County deputy vehicle head-on before reversing and ramming it a second time. He then struck a second deputy’s vehicle, rendering both out of service due to the damage while Thornhill continue past their location.

Lowell police continued the pursuit for approximately a half mile before Thronhill failed to negotiate a turn and exited the roadway into the woods.

According to the release, Thornhill was not compliant with police commands, and Benton County deputies, who had been taken out of the pursuit, ran on foot to assist Lowell police with the arrest.

“The windows of the suspect vehicle were broken out and several rounds of less lethal JPX pepper spray were deployed into the suspect vehicle. The suspect began to comply with verbal commands and was removed from the vehicle,” the Lowell Police Department said.

Thornhill was taken into custody without further incident. He and all officers “involved in vehicle impacts” were assessed at Mercy Hospital and released.

Thornhill is facing charges of fleeing, driving under the influence of drugs, criminal mischief, refusal to submit to arrest, aggravated assault, reckless driving, tampering with evidence, and impeding traffic – minimum speed limit

He is currently being held at the Benton County Jail.