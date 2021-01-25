Driver rescued from vehicle upside-down in water near Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Emergency crews in Madison County rescued a driver on Monday after responding to reports of a car upside down in the water.

The woman’s vehicle went over a bridge just west of Huntsville off Highway 74, according to the Huntsville Fire Department. Crews were dispatched 6:41 a.m.

The woman was reportedly the only occupant of the vehicle. She was transported to the hospital and appeared to have minor injuries, the fire department said.

Further details about the woman’s condition are not available at this time.

Responding agencies included the Huntsville Fire Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Huntsville Police Department, Madison County EMS, and Arkansas Highway Patrol.