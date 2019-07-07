Driver saved in Fayetteville swift water rescue

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — One person was rescued in Fayetteville on Saturday after his vehicle was swept away in a low-water crossing.

Fayetteville fire and police responded to a call of a car in the water at around 7 p.m. at the Cornerstone Apartments near Wedington Drive.

Fayetteville Fire Chief Willie Watts said that after the car went in the water, the driver, an unknown male, was able to get out and cling to a tree until he was rescued by firefighters.

Watts said the man was safe and uninjured.