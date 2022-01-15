Drivers face slushy roads in Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Snow blanketed Northwest Arkansas and its roads on Saturday, but crews worked to keep the roads clear for drivers.

Throughout the day roads were mostly clear throughout the region minus some slick spots and icy bridges. Driver Jason Bowen said he didn’t encounter any issues on his commute.

“I don’t know whether it was too warm for it to stick on the roads or whether they just did a great job treating them,” Bowen said.

ARDOT tweeted about the possibility of black ice on the roads Saturday night, so be extra cautious if you are heading out.

In NWA: Crews have been working hard to keep the roads clear but it is getting dark, temps are dropping, and snow is still falling. Snow will likely cover things back up again.



Black ice could be a concern.



If you have to get out, drive with caution. #arwx pic.twitter.com/rE4sBwq3F8 — Arkansas Department of Transportation (@myARDOT) January 15, 2022

ARDOT and local road crews were out all day Saturday treating the roads. Crews will also be watching the roads closely overnight.