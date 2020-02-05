Drivers prepare ahead of winter storm

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KFTA) – AAA urges drivers to have an emergency kit in their cars, especially when there’s potential winter weather.
AAA posted a list of these items on their website as well as where to store the belongings in your car.
- Cell phone and car charger (glove compartment)
- First-aid kit (glove compartment)
- Blanket (luggage area)
- Drinking water/snacks for everyone in the car including pets (some in glove compartment, the rest in the luggage area)
- Flashlight with extra fresh batteries
- Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes
- Basic set of tools along with duct tape and car emergency warning devices such as road flares or reflectors (luggage area)
- Ice scraper/snow brush
- Jumper cables/jump pack
- Traction aid such as sand, salt or non-clumping cat litter
- Tarp, raincoat, and gloves
- Shovel