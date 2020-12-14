Drivers, tow truck companies respond to icy road conditions

ROGERS, Ark. Drivers in Rogers faced icy road conditions Sunday. Around 5 PM, Rogers Police Department reported 15 wrecks and said the street department was treating roads in the city.

One driver in Rogers, Karla Smithson, said it is the side roads off the main streets that are not looking good. The more cars that have driven on the road, the better it is looking. She advised drivers to only get out if they have to and be extremely cautious.

“I would say in the snow slow down stay safe,” she said. “Do not drive, do not drive 55, please slow down.”

However, we know that wrecks are happening on any and every kind of road-even the main ones. Tow truck companies said they even had to turn people away Sunday afternoon.

Try Milam is a tow truck driver at Roadside Towing Services. He said he has not responded to this many calls since the last time it snowed, whether the calls are for wrecks or single-car incidents where they spun off the road. These conditions raise concerns for not only drivers but the tow truck drivers themselves.

“We have had trouble if we come up on a hill we cannot stop, we have to keep rolling,” Milam said. “We had probably about 30-40 calls going at one point that we just had to turn down left and right.”

While Milam said he saw these accidents everywhere, he said they are very common on bridges and advises drivers to stay inside and off the roads unless you have to get out.

