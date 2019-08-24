Drone footage shows Fort Smith flood damage

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — Video from KNWA storm spotter Charles Peek shows the extent of the damage caused by flooding in the River Valley on Saturday.

From cars submerged in the water to garbage cans and various debris floating through neighborhoods, the drone footage shows just how much water flooded the area.

Fort Smith resident Tonja Kinard said she woke up to something she’s never seen before on Saturday.

“I’m 53 years old, and water has never gotten past the fence,’ said Kinard. “This is the first time it has ever gotten in my yard the way it has, and you can actually see how high it is.”

The National Weather Service reports at least 30 homes have flooded in the River Valley.