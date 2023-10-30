FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new clinic in Fayetteville attempts to help people end their drug addictions.

Ideal Option, a Washington-based addiction treatment center is now welcoming new patients at its location on N East Avenue.

The center uses medication-assisted treatment for addiction to drugs like fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine.

Aaron Bunch is the community outreach coordinator for Ideal Option. He says the new center is needed due to the widespread drug epidemic.

“We want to be a positive influence in the community, and try to reduce crime and overdoses,” Bunch said. “Reunite families, help people get their lives back. So, we’re hoping to bring that same service. We had great success in the other cities that we’re in, and we’re hoping to have that same success here in Fayetteville.”

Ideal Option also offers a test for xylazine, also known as tranq. Xylazine is a highly addictive animal tranquilizer.

The Drug Enforcement Administration says it is seeing the drug being mixed with fentanyl as a cheap way to extend the high.

Normally, care providers are unable to test for xylazine, and it’s only found in a toxicology test. Ideal Option now has a way to detect the drug.

Bunch says since the drug isn’t an opioid, Naloxone isn’t an effective treatment.

“Sometimes people are getting too much, and if they overdose on it, it’s very very dangerous. It makes it even deadlier because naloxone is not going to work on xylazine. It’s a very strong respiratory suppressant, and it’s important that we know it’s around. We then can get a chance to deal with it.”

The DEA has seized xylazine and fentanyl mixtures in 48 out of 50 states including Arkansas. Law enforcement has seized the mixture as close as Little Rock.