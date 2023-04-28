LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans brought in just over 26,000 pounds of unwanted prescription medication for the semi-annual National Drug Takeback Day.

National Drug Takeback Day takes place on the last Saturdays of April and October every year. Arkansas had over 275 drop off boxes across the state this year and collected 13.01 tons of unwanted, unused or expired drugs.

“Thank you to all our partners who participated in the 25th semi-annual National Drug Takeback Day,” Arkansas State Drug Director Tom Fisher said. “Once again, it was another huge success with more than 13 tons of medication collected. The continued success of this program is a testament to our community and law enforcement partnership, furthering the message of education and prevention for prescription abuse and misuse.”

Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership Director Kirk Lane says that the drug takeback events are increasingly helpful in keeping drugs out of the hands of young people.

“Most young adults who misuse prescription drugs get them from the home of a friend or a family member. Practicing the concept of secure, monitor, and safely dispose keeps our families and communities safe,” Lane said.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Arkansas National Guard ensured that the medications were safely destroyed and kept away from the water supply.