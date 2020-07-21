Drug task force arrest three for trafficking methamphetamine

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three people have been arrested for trafficking methamphetamine and weapons charges, according to Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds.

On Friday, July 17, detectives with the Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force identified a drug trafficking organization operating in Springdale and Fayetteville.

During the investigation, detectives met with a person at a hotel in Springdale and arrested him for trafficking a controlled substance after finding him in possession of approximately one-half pound of meth.

Detectives found about four and one-half pounds of methamphetamine, $6,100 cash, and a loaded pistol inside the vehicle during a traffic stop.

Detectives searched a Fayetteville hotel room. Inside the hotel room they found two pounds of meth and an additional $4,900 cash.

Detectives arrested Arkansas resident James Thomas, 32, and Oklahoma residents Dervin Foster, 30, and Stefanie Emarthle, 37, for trafficking of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

This investigation is ongoing.