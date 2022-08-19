SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On August 19, Springdale Police Chief Frank Gamble announced that the department, in cooperation with the Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force, had arrested a Springdale woman for drug trafficking.

Danielle Pennington, 34, was arrested for trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

According to a report from the department, on August 16, detectives with the Fourth Judicial Drug Task Force learned that a shipment of methamphetamine was being transported through Washington County. Detectives were able to conduct surveillance on a vehicle driven by an individual they identified as “a viable suspect.”

With the assistance of Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force detectives were able to make contact with the driver in Tontitown. A search of the suspect’s vehicle resulted in the discovery of four pounds of methamphetamine.

The Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force is comprised of officers representing the Elkins, Elm

Springs, Farmington, Fayetteville, Greenland, Goshen, Lincoln, Prairie Grove, Springdale, Tontitown, and West Fork Police Departments and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

On January 27, nine charges were filed against Pennington in Washington County Circuit Court stemming from another incident in December, 2021. Those included seven counts of possession or delivery of a controlled substance, as well as additional charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.

She entered a plea of not guilty on March 28 and her trial date in the prior case was originally scheduled for June 27, but was continued until August 29. Her bond was revoked after her August 16 arrest.

Pennington is currently being held in the Washington County jail on a $150,000 bond and has a court date scheduled for September 19.