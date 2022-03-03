HARRISON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Drury GO, Drury University’s evening and online program, will soon begin offering bachelor’s degree level courses at North Arkansas College in Harrison, Arkansas.

According to a press release, the partnership brings two seated courses to campus taught by Drury adjunct faculty and can be applied toward nine Drury bachelor programs and two certificate programs.

The course offerings include:

LDST 331 Negotiation and Conflict Resolution , 3 hours. This course examines conflict causes and effects as well as ethical issues. Students will use case studies and simulations to practice skills for conflict resolution. An investigation of theoretical and practical aspects of conflict assessment, negotiation, problem solving and mediation are integral to this process.

, 3 hours. This course examines conflict causes and effects as well as ethical issues. Students will use case studies and simulations to practice skills for conflict resolution. An investigation of theoretical and practical aspects of conflict assessment, negotiation, problem solving and mediation are integral to this process. PSYC 312 Positive Psychology, 3 hours. Positive psychology seeks to understand optimal human behavior. It emphasizes a scientific approach to knowing, guiding, healing, educating and helping people to flourish.

This partnership is an expansion of a previously established relationship between Drury and North Arkansas College. In 2015, an articulation agreement was signed, allowing Northark students to transfer their two-year associate degree to Drury in order to pursue a four-year bachelor’s degree.

“At Drury GO we aim to meet students where they are in order to eliminate obstacles to education,” said Aaron Jones, interim executive vice president for Drury GO and executive vice president for university relations and general counsel. “We’re excited to expand on our great relationship with North Arkansas College and bring Drury to Harrison, allowing Northark students streamlined access to our courses.”

On March 3, Drury GO staff and Drury President Dr. Tim Cloyd traveled to Harrison to meet with North Arkansas College President Rick Massengale and sign the Memorandum of Agreement. Classes will become available on March 21.