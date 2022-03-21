FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Less than three weeks before he is set to be sentenced for his December 2021 child pornography conviction, Josh Duggar requested a delay in that sentencing date.

Late on March 18, Duggar’s defense team filed a motion with the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court in Fayetteville requesting an approximate 30-day continuance. The filing stated that the delay would “provide additional time to pursue additional information and documentation.”

The filing added that COVID-19 precautions have made it “more difficult scheduling meetings with Duggar than during ordinary times,” and that scheduling issues from unrelated cases “would be more easily resolved” for the defense if the delay is granted.

The motion continued by requesting that the defense’s deadlines for any remaining filings be updated to correspond to a changed sentencing date. The document concludes by noting that the defense and prosecution teams conferred on the subject, and that they agreed to defer to the court’s decision on the matter.

The filing was signed by defense attorneys Ian Murphy and Travis Story. The defense team was previously granted a pair of extensions to file briefs and motions in February.

Also submitted on March 18 were a final presentence investigation report and a sentencing recommendation by the government. One attachment to the investigation report is identified as a victim impact statement.

Those filings were sealed by the court and details are unavailable. Duggar’s sentencing is currently scheduled for April 5.

In December 2021, Duggar was found unanimously guilty on two child pornography charges and is being held in Washington County Detention Center until his sentencing. Duggar faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each count.