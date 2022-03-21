NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The shooting in Dumas, Arkansas is being felt in all corners of the state, including in Northwest Arkansas. It’s another reminder of how complicated, and controversial, the answer to gun violence is.

It’s also another reminder that tragedy can strike at any moment.

“That’s what’s so tragic is that it happened at a community event that I read has gone on for 16 years,” said Mariah Hatta from Arkansas Moms Demand Action.

Both sides of the gun violence question agree that this situation is a tragedy, and that something needs to change. However, they differ on what that change is.

“As a parent, I’ve got a bunch of kids and immediately I think about the parents of those kids,” said State Sen. Bob Ballinger, (R) District 5.

Police said 27 people were shot, six of them were children and one adult died. It happened at the “Hood-nic” car show, an event meant to promote non-violence in Dumas.

“It was no mass shooting intended on this,” said Col. Bill Bryant with the Arkansas State Police. “It was two individuals who got into a gunfight, exchanged gunfire, and unfortunately we had multiple victims.”

It marks one of the worst shooting incidents in Arkansas’ history. The Little Rock Power Ultra Lounge shooting happened in 2017 and left 25 people shot with no fatalities.

Hatta is a survivor of gun violence. She said she worked at the Democratic Party of Arkansas when Chairman Bill Gwatney was shot and killed in 2008.

“I was in the room with him,” she said.

Her thoughts are now with those who can call themselves survivors after the shooting in Dumas.

“They woke up Sunday as gun violence survivors,” she said. “About 60% of Americans will be affected by gun violence in their lifetime.”

Moms Demand Action wants to see change at the government level to stop gun violence, such as protecting permit laws.

“Guns are complicated and you have to learn how to use them,” she said. “We could have universal background checks that protects us from people who shouldn’t be getting guns getting them.”

Sen. Ballinger said background checks wouldn’t have helped in this situation.

“Maybe the only gun control measure that could have helped this is if you went throughout the United States and confiscated every gun,” he said. “We’re not doing that in America, that’s just not going to happen.”

He doesn’t think gun violence is an issue the government can solve.

“I believe that for most big societal problems, there’s not a government solution to it,” he said. “It is a mom and daddy, it’s a family, it’s a church, it’s a school, it’s a community solution.”

Police said the two shooters in the Dumas incident have not been found at this time. One person has been arrested, but police are unclear on any possible connection to the violence.