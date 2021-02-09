Dungee Remains On Naismith Trophy Midseason Team

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Redshirt senior guard Chelsea Dungee is one of 30 on the Naismith Women’s Trophy Midseason Team, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today. Due to her stellar play since the turn of the new year, Dungee has also remained on the Wooden Award Watch List and the Ann Meyers Drysdale Watch List.

The Hogs’ leader this season, Dungee’s greatness has been on display through 10 SEC games, as the redshirt senior is averaging 23.1 points per game, the best mark in the league. Dungee has gone for 20+ in eight of 10 conference games thus far, while going for 30 in two of them – 30 at Tennessee and 33 at home against Florida. Her performance against Florida was truly historic – Dungee matched her own program record for made free throws (17-17), and became the only SEC player ever to hit 17+ in multiple games. The Sapulpa, Okla. native has been remarkably consistent all season long, as she has now scored in double-figures in 25 straight contests. Dungee has also scored 30+ 11 times in her career, the most 30-point games in program history.

Dungee has been key in the Hogs’ recent stretch, as they have won three of their last four games. Over that time, Dungee has averaged 23 points per game on 46 percent shooting and 44 percent from deep. She has also been chipping in on the boards, averaging five rebounds a game over her last for outings.

For more information about Arkansas Women’s Basketball, follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @RazorbackWBB and on Facebook at Facebook.com/RazorbackWBB. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube Channel, “Kickin’ It In The Neighborhood” for an inside look at the Razorback women’s basketball program and check out The Neighborhood podcasts at CoachNeighbors.com.