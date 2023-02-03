WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The capital murder trial for a Farmington man charged with killing his wife has been delayed again.

Jason Dunigan, 40, is facing a jury trial after Amber Dunigan was found with a gunshot wound to the head in a car off Arkansas Highway 16 in May 2021. Dunigan was arrested and charged with capital murder nearly a year ago, on February 19, 2022.

On February 2, Judge Mark Lindsay signed an order of continuance in Washington County circuit court and rescheduled the trial to start on April 25.

Prosecutors submitted an information sheet to the Fourth Judicial District Court on February 17, 2022, outlining the felony information of the case. The filing specifically alleges that “the defendant shot his wife in the head” and that he did so “with the premeditated and deliberated purpose of causing the death of another person.”

On September 27, 2022, the defense team informed the Circuit Court of Washington County that the suspect intends to rely on the defense of “mental disease or defect” in his trial. Judge Mark Lindsay ordered Dunigan to undergo a “fitness to proceed” examination and a criminal responsibility examination.

Dunigan has entered a plea of not guilty. No deadline has been set yet for his mental health examinations.