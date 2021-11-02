Dunkin’ announces new holiday-themed menu items

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On November 3, Dunkin’ will debut a lineup of new and returning seasonal beverages, new bakery and snacking options and a “Brighten the Season” program to support the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

The Joy in Childhood Foundation supports kids battling hunger or illness, and Dunkin’ will promote the charitable initiative with new holiday cup designs, according to a press release from the multinational coffee and doughnut company.

Dunkin’s holiday beverages this season include:

New Holiday Blend Coffee , the newest seasonal selection in Dunkin’s Limited Batch Series, blending quality Colombian and Ethiopian coffees

, the newest seasonal selection in Dunkin’s Limited Batch Series, blending quality Colombian and Ethiopian coffees Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte

New Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte

New White Mocha Hot Chocolate

Additionally, the store is adding Pancake Minis, Chicken, Bacon & Cheese Croissant Stuffers and Cranberry Orange Muffins to its Holiday Menu.

Beginning November 3 through November 30, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation invites Dunkin’ guests to donate $1 to the Foundation at a Dunkin’ restaurant.