FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout Arkansas are treating teachers to a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee on Thursday, September 1.

According to a press release, no purchase is necessary and the offer is limited to one per guest, and excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew.

“Teachers play an invaluable role in our communities and help provide their students with the means for a better future,” said Katie Gaston, Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager. “We’re excited to offer our deserving educators a coffee break and recognize them for their passion and dedication to our youth.”

Additional charges may apply. Participation may vary, and terms apply.

