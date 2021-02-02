EA Sports bringing back NCAA football

News

by: John Lynch, WTRF,

Posted: / Updated:

(WTRF) — Video game developer and publisher Electronic Arts announced that it will be developing a new NCAA college football game.

The announcement ends the hiatus that the game has taken since then-Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson appeared on the cover of NCAA Football 14.

The popular video game was on hiatus due to legal disputes between the association, Electronic Arts, college athletes, and others regarding the use of college athletes’ likenesses in video games.

No timeline has been set, but the game will appear on next generation consoles.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers