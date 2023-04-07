ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than 100 people played a round of golf to support the Van Buren Boys & Girls Club at Eagle Crest Golf Course during the All Fore Kids Golf Tournament in Alma on Friday.

The tournament had 31 teams of four and Cindy Faldon, executive director of the Van Buren Boys & Girls Club, said it will be a huge benefit to fund the summer program.

“We are open 10 hours a day for eight weeks out of the summer. There’s a lot of staffing and supply costs associated with that,” said Faldon.

The summer program serves more than 200 kids a day.