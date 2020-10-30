Early voter turnout in Northwest Arkansas

Voters wait in line to cast their early ballots at Miami Beach City Hall in Miami Beach, Florida on October 20, 2020. – With two weeks to go until Election Day, President Donald Trump and Joe Biden adopted radically different strategies to secure votes — the Republican incumbent ramped up his appearances and the Democratic challenger opted to hunker down at home. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Early voting continues to bring a crowd to polling locations around Arkansas.

As of tonight, October 29, more than 5100 people voted in Washington County.

So far, nearly 53,000 people have sent in their ballots since last week.

At this time in 2016, that number was just over 37,000 – a 41% jump.

In Benton County, more than 6400 voters showed up early to vote.

In addition to last week’s total, more than 31% of registered voters in Benton County have voted so far.

Oklahoma also saw record voter turnout.