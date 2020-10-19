Early voting approaching, preparations underway

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. Early voting for the 2020 election begins tomorrow, October 19, in Arkansas.

“We want voters to get in and out very quickly so bring very little in with you if you have an approved photo id have that ready go,” said Jennifer Price, Election Commissioner for Washington County.

This is a way for you to beat the Election Day lines and crowds, but, you could still find yourself waiting a bit to cast your vote due to the current health crisis.

Channing Barker, the Communications Director for Benton County Courthouse, said, “Machines are going to be cleaned during each use and that might take a little more time.”

However, to make the process faster, election staff say to head to the polls prepared.

“Really check out your voting locations and the possibilities of where you can vote beforehand because there’s 12 early voting locations but on election day there’s over 30 voting locations and those are not the same,” Barker said.

This also includes knowing what and who will be on your ballot.

The Young Republicans of Northwest Arkansas and Washington County Democratic Women say they’re doing everything they can to make this information readily available to you.

“We go around there making sure the candidates information is being dispersed and also doing things such as phone baking post cards to voters things of that nature,” said Joseph Bollinger, chairman of the Young Republicans of Northwest Arkansas.

Gracie Ziegler with the Washington County Democratic Women said, “We try to first give them resources so they can go vote for themselves and learn about especially ballot initiatives because they’re sometimes confusing… we wanna make sure people have the opportunity to inform themselves.”

For a list of early voting locations in Benton County click here. For a list of early voting locations in Washington County, click here.