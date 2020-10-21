Early voting at Bud Walton starts October 22

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — If you’re looking for a place to vote in Fayetteville, look no further than Bud Walton Arena.

The election commission has set up 11 voting machines and three check-in stations at the arena.

There will be parking on site for anyone interested.

Director of Elections Jennifer Price said the early voting turnout has been great so far and that the county is excited to see people coming out to vote.

“We are ready for all the students and, you know, anyone who works at the university, but also anyone who lives in Washington County and can vote here as well,” she said.

You can cast your ballot at Bud Walton starting tomorrow and Friday at 8 a.m. and again Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here for more voting locations in Washington County.

Important dates and deadlines:

Oct. 27 – last day to request an absentee ballot

Nov. 2 – early voting deadline

Nov. 3 – election day