Early voting beginning August 4 for special election in Bethel Heights and Springdale

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Tuesday, August 4, registered voters can begin casting their ballots for or against the consolidation of the city of Bethel Heights into the City of Springdale.

Early Vote and Election Day Sample Ballot

Election officials are implementing new safety precautions in both Benton and Washington County polling sites to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Only qualified electors of the City of Springdale will have the right to vote and the electors may vote either for or against the question described above.

For qualified electors in the City of Bethel Heights and the City of Springdale located in Benton County go to:vote.bentoncountyar.gov/elections/

OTER REGISTRATION

To check your voter registration go to www.voterview.org. If your voter registration has changed and if you have questions concerning your eligibility to vote please call the County Clerk’s office at 444-1711 prior to Election Day.

ABSENTEE VOTING

To access your absentee ballot, visit www.co.washington.ar.us/government/departments-a-e/county-clerk/voting.

EARLY VOTING

Early voting will take place from Tuesday, August 4th to Monday, August 10th at the County Clerk’s Office, Suite 300 located in the Washington County Courthouse, 280 North College, Fayetteville. The polls will be open from 8:00 A.M. until 4:30 P.M.

ELECTION DAY VOTING



The following Vote Centers will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, August 11, 2020.

Vote Center Address City Zip Elmdale Baptist Church 1700 W. Huntsville Rd Springdale 72762 First Church of the Nazarene 2300 S. 40th Street Springdale 72762 Oak Grove Baptist Church 499 Oak Grove Rd Springdale 72762 Springdale Rodeo Community Center 1423 E. Emma St. Springdale 72764

The ballot and the election results, when available, may be viewed at: www.votewashco.com