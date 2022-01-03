Early voting begins for Arkansas District 7 runoff election

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Early voting begins January 4 in Washington County for the Republican primary runoff election in the race for the State Senate District 7 seat.

December’s primary election led to a runoff between Republican candidates Colby Fulfer and Steve Unger.

That election did decide Lisa Parks as the Democrat candidate in the race.

Early voting will be held at the county clerk’s office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m until Monday, January 10. There is no early voting on Saturday or Sunday.

Election day is January 11.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play