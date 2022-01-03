Early voting begins for Arkansas District 7 runoff election

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Early voting begins January 4 in Washington County for the Republican primary runoff election in the race for the State Senate District 7 seat.

December’s primary election led to a runoff between Republican candidates Colby Fulfer and Steve Unger.

That election did decide Lisa Parks as the Democrat candidate in the race.

Early voting will be held at the county clerk’s office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m until Monday, January 10. There is no early voting on Saturday or Sunday.

Election day is January 11.