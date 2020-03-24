Early voting begins for Benton County runoff election

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tuesday (March 24) was the first day to vote early in a Benton County runoff election.

There are two state representative races in Districts 90 and 91.

In District 90, Kendon Underwood is running against incumbent, Jana Della Rosa. In District 91, Scott Richardson is running against Delia Haak.

Runoff elections typically already have low voter turnout already and with concerns of COVID-19, officials say it may be even lower.

Steps are being taken to protect both poll workers and voters including:

Allowing only one voter at a time

Making disinfecting wipes sprays and hand sanitizer available

Requiring all poll workers to wear masks and gloves

“We understand that everybody is under a weird space right now,” said Benton County communications director, Channing Barker. “Everybody’s trying to operate with a new normal and we’re trying to do just that.”

Polls are open March 24-27 and March 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the following locations:

Benton County Clerk’s Office – Bentonville

215 E Central Ave., Ste. 217, Bentonville AR 72712

Benton County Clerk’s Office – Rogers

2111 W. Walnut, Rogers AR 72756

Benton County Clerk’s Office – Siloam Springs

707 S. Lincoln, Siloam Springs AR

These locations will not be open on election day, Tuesday, March 31. Click here for election day voting locations.