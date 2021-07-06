Early voting begins for Cave Springs special election

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County is holding an early voting day for an upcoming special election for the city of Cave Springs.

According to a news release from the county, eligible voters will be the residents of Cave Springs in addition to those voters who reside within the proposed annexation area.

The release says the deadline to register for this election is June 14.

Early voting locations and times:

Benton County Clerk’s Office – Bentonville

215 E. Central, Suite 217, Bentonville

July 6-9, 12: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Benton County Clerk’s Office – Rogers

2111 W. Walnut Street, Rogers, AR 72756

July 6-9, 12: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Election Day Location:

Lakeview Baptist Church

1351 E. Lowell Avenue, Cave Springs

7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The ballot language can be viewed here.

The ordinance can be viewed here.