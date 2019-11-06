Early voting begins for Cave Springs special election

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KFTA) — In Cave Springs, Tuesday is the first day of early voting for a special election.

It’s a 1.25 percent sales tax on every dollar spent and it’s all going toward revitalizing the city.

The four bond issues voters will be asked to okay are water services, sewer services, fire station improvements and restoration of the Cave Springs community building.

There will be five questions on the ballot; the first being the sales tax.

If the tax is approved, whichever of the four bond issues pass will be funded.

If the tax is voted down, there will be no funding for any of the bond issues— even if they pass.

Cave Springs Mayor Randall Noblett said this sales tax will be temporary, and should pay off everything in the bond issues in about 20 years.

He adds the community restoration project is the smallest of the four projects, but it has the greatest interest from commercial developers.

“They tell me that it sends a strong message when your city is investing in its own downtown and when you invest in the restoration of historic buildings and historic features,” Mayor Noblett said. “That way instead of replacing them, it builds a lasting quality that they’re wanting to be a part of.”

Early voting will end Friday, Nov. 8 and the special election will be held next week on Nov. 12.

You can early vote at 215 E. Central Ave. in Bentonville, or 2111 W. Walnut St.