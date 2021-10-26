Early voting begins for Cedarville School Board election

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File – Nexstar)

CEDARVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Early voting begins for the upcoming Cedarville School Board election.

According to the Crawford County Clerk’s Office, people will be voting on school board members and millage.

The candidates running for the school board are Tracy Mankins and Laura Willis.

Early voting will be Monday-Friday from October 26 to November 1 at Emergency Operations Center, 1820 Chestnut, Van Buren.

Election Day is November 2. Polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Cedarville Baptist Church, 10744 N. Highway 59.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tontitown Special Election

News /

SPECIAL ELECTION: Tontitown residents weigh in on sales tax, city improvement projects and new fire station

News /
More Your Local Election

Latest Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers