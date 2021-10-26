Early voting begins for Cedarville School Board election

CEDARVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Early voting begins for the upcoming Cedarville School Board election.

According to the Crawford County Clerk’s Office, people will be voting on school board members and millage.

The candidates running for the school board are Tracy Mankins and Laura Willis.

Early voting will be Monday-Friday from October 26 to November 1 at Emergency Operations Center, 1820 Chestnut, Van Buren.

Election Day is November 2. Polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Cedarville Baptist Church, 10744 N. Highway 59.