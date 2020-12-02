Voting begins for local runoff elections

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Several local races are still battling it out in a runoff election.

Voters in Washington County were able to vote at the courthouse following the closure of the second polling location in Springdale.

The Washington County Election Commission decided to close the Oak Grove Baptist Church after two poll workers tested positive for COVID-19.

This increased safety concerns for Washington County, as well as Benton County, during its runoff.

“As far as a burden for making it happen, we’ve just found a system that really works and it’s really not been an issue at all. We’ve had to supply a few extra people at the polls right now than we normally would, just for cleaning purposes but other than that, we’re doing okay,” Election Coordinator Kim Dennison said.

Here are the races being voted on in Washington County:
Fayetteville – voters will be deciding on a city council member for Ward 1
Springdale – all residents will be voting on a Ward 4 city council member
Benton County – voters will decide council member seats in Bentonville, Centerton, Lowell, and Springdale which is located in both counties.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers