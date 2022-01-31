FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Early voting for the State Senate District 7 and Fayetteville City Council Ward 2 elections begin February 1.

Candidates for the State Senate District 7 race are Republican Colby Fulfer and Democrat Lisa Parks. Candidates for Fayetteville’s Ward 2 special election are Leslie Belden, Mike Wiederkehr, and Kristen Scott.

Washington County’s website says early voting for both races lasts from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the County Clerk’s Office, Suite 300 at the Washington County Courthouse in Fayetteville.

More information regarding the two races can be found here and here.