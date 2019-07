BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Early voting began Tuesday, July 2 for Benton County special elections.

An issue regarding the Benton County Fire Department is on the ballot. Those with the department have not increased their dues in 19 years, and increasing the dues would allow assets within the department.

With increased dues, fire fighters will be able to purchase new equipment, and further training and education.

If approved, residents will pay dues based on property value beginning 2020.