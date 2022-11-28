ARKANSAS (KNWA/FOX24) — Early voting for all Arkansas runoff elections begins Nov 29. There are 11 races going to a runoff across Benton and Washington Counties.

One of those is for the mayor of Farmington.

Incumbent Mayor Ernie Penn missed out on winning the election outright by 22 votes. But with three candidates running for the position, he and his current opponent, Councilmember Diane Bryant, both said runoffs are bound to happen.

Penn has served as Farmington’s mayor for 20 years. He wants to continue keeping the city fiscally strong, while also continuing several projects like the Highway 170 expansion.

Bryan has served on the city council for about eight years. She wants to make Farmington more walkable while bringing new amenities to the city like a dog park and splash pad.

“There were about 2,700 people who voted in the general election for one of the three candidates and I’m guessing maybe 10% will show up, maybe 200 people,” said Bryant. “It’s going to be a close race and I’m encouraging people to get out.”

“This is a very important position and it sets the plan for who will be leading your city for the next four years,” said Penn. “That’s important enough right there for people to get out, take the time. The voting won’t be that long since there are no other issues on the ballot.”

The Bella Vista Mayor race is heading to a runoff, along with several city council races in Springdale, Rogers and Bella Vista. Two Bentonville school board races and two NWACC trustees are also up for a runoff.

Early voting begins Nov. 29 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Washington County Courthouse and the Benton County Clerk’s Office in Bentonville. December 6 is the runoff election day.