Siloam Springs primary election; polls open until 7:30pm

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Voters in Siloam Springs also casting their ballots today.

They are deciding on three open city board positions, specifically positions 5, 6, and 7.

Position 5: James Walls 1, Reid Carroll 2, Kevin Williams 3

Position 6: Carol Smiley 1, Nathanael Stone 2, Bob Holloway 3

Position 7: Frank Johnson 1, Bob Coleman 2, Michael Henry 3, David E. Allen 4

If a candidate does not win the majority of votes, the top two will move on to the November 3 general election.

VOTING DAY POLL LOCATIONS:

The Benton County Election Commission hereby establishes the official vote center for the Siloam Springs primary.

VC#35- Siloam Springs Community Building, 110 N. Mt. Olive Street, Siloam Springs, AR 72761

VC#21 Moose Lodge #877- 215 W. Apple Blossom, Bethel Heights, AR 72764

More information on the election find it on the Siloam Spring City’s website.