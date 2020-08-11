Siloam Springs primary election; polls open until 7:30pm

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Poll worker Dolores Louallen directs Fayette County voters where to drop off their absentee ballots at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Voters in Siloam Springs also casting their ballots today.

They are deciding on three open city board positions, specifically positions 5, 6, and 7.

  • Position 5: James Walls 1, Reid Carroll 2, Kevin Williams 3 
  • Position 6: Carol Smiley 1, Nathanael Stone 2, Bob Holloway 3 
  • Position 7:  Frank Johnson 1, Bob Coleman 2, Michael Henry 3, David E. Allen 4

If a candidate does not win the majority of votes, the top two will move on to the November 3 general election.

VOTING DAY POLL LOCATIONS: 

The Benton County Election Commission hereby establishes the official vote center for the Siloam Springs primary.  

VC#35- Siloam Springs Community Building, 110 N. Mt. Olive Street, Siloam Springs, AR 72761 

VC#21 Moose Lodge #877- 215 W. Apple Blossom, Bethel Heights, AR 72764 

More information on the election find it on the Siloam Spring City’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers