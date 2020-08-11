Siloam Springs primary election; polls open until 7:30pm

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Voters in Siloam Springs also casting their ballots today.
They are deciding on three open city board positions, specifically positions 5, 6, and 7.
- Position 5: James Walls 1, Reid Carroll 2, Kevin Williams 3
- Position 6: Carol Smiley 1, Nathanael Stone 2, Bob Holloway 3
- Position 7: Frank Johnson 1, Bob Coleman 2, Michael Henry 3, David E. Allen 4
If a candidate does not win the majority of votes, the top two will move on to the November 3 general election.
VOTING DAY POLL LOCATIONS:
The Benton County Election Commission hereby establishes the official vote center for the Siloam Springs primary.
VC#35- Siloam Springs Community Building, 110 N. Mt. Olive Street, Siloam Springs, AR 72761
VC#21 Moose Lodge #877- 215 W. Apple Blossom, Bethel Heights, AR 72764
More information on the election find it on the Siloam Spring City’s website.