Early voting in Crawford County starts October 19

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crawford County said a number of new poll workers have stepped up to help out this election season.

The county election commission has taken multiple steps to prepare for a unique election season.

The commission chairman said they need more poll workers this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

About 30 first-time volunteers stepped up to help out.

The county will have an extra team on hand specifically to process absentee ballots.

Voters can also help them out by taking advantage of early voting.

“Normally, in early vote, that first week is kind of light and then it kind of beings to pick up as we get closer to election day,” said Bill Coleman, Crawford Co. Election Commission Chairman. “Folks that can, if they want to come out that first week and vote, that will help spread out the timing of it a little better.”