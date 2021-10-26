Early voting starts in Benton County, Bentonville School Board zone 7 on the ballot

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Early voting starts on Tuesday in Benton County.

The Bentonville Zone 7 School Board District is up for election. Mike Swanson is challenging incumbent Joe Quinn, who has served on the Bentonville School District for six years.

Zone 7 is the largest of the Bentonville School Districts.

You’ll also find a mill school tax on the ballot. The proposed tax levy of 48.5 mills is the same rate currently being collected.

Benton County Election Coordinator Kimberly Dennison says even in these smaller elections, every vote matters.

“It takes one vote to win or lose an election,” she said. “So we highly encourage everyone to get out there and make an informed decision about who you want to represent your school board.”

You can vote at the county clerk’s offices in Bentonville and Rogers from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Monday, November 1st. Election Day is on Tuesday, November 2nd.

You have to have an I.D. to vote.

On Election Day, you can vote at the Benton County Fairgrounds. First Landmark Baptist Church, Lakeview Baptist Church and Rogers Convention Center.

Click here to learn more about the ballot.