In this May 20, 2020, file photo, signage is seen near the road at the West Side Voting Precinct in Rossville, Ga. (C.B. Schmelter /Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Early voting is underway for a primary election in Siloam Springs to decide on three open city board positions.

Early voting will go through Monday August 10 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Siloam Springs Municipal election day is Tuesday, August 11.

Positions 5, 6, and 7 will be voted on.

Absentee voters must fill out and return a form.

Click here for more information.