SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Early voting is underway for a special election in Springdale.

Voters can cast their ballots for or against the consolidation of the city of Bethel Heights into the City of Springdale.

Early voting will go through Monday, August 10 at the County Clerk’s Office in Fayetteville from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

New safety precautions are in place at polling locations in Benton and Washington Counties.

