Earn free year of Netflix, $2000 for binge-watching favorite show

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Cable TV is hiring up to five people $2,000 each to binge-watch every episode of every season of their favorite TV series.
The selected candidates will also receive a one-year subscription to their preferred streaming service, a $100 Grubhub gift card, and other gifts.
Click here for the job application and FAQs.
Applications are open now through Monday, April 20.
