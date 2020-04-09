Earn free year of Netflix, $2000 for binge-watching favorite show

FILE – This June 24, 2015, file photo, shows the Netflix Apple TV app icon, in South Orange, N.J. Netflix reports financial results on Monday, April 18, 2016. Sports are on hold, movie theaters are closed and so are amusement parks. But Americans held captive at home by the coronavirus can turn to Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and other streaming services, outliers in an entertainment industry otherwise brought to an unprecedented standstill. (AP Photo/Dan Goodman, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Cable TV is hiring up to five people $2,000 each to binge-watch every episode of every season of their favorite TV series.

The selected candidates will also receive a one-year subscription to their preferred streaming service, a $100 Grubhub gift card, and other gifts.

Applications are open now through Monday, April 20.

