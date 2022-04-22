FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s Earth Day! If you’re looking for a way to give back to your community to celebrate, the City of Fayetteville has you covered.

Tomorrow, April 23, Fayetteville will host its citywide Earth Day cleanup and celebration. Volunteers will meet at the Marion Orton recycling center at 8:45 a.m.

Mayor Lioneld Jordan will kick things off with a proclamation for the day before volunteers head out with supplies to clean up parts of the city.

The celebration will end at noon.

If you’re looking to do some further celebrations today on Earth Day itself, the Eureka Springs Community Center and Eureka Springs Hospital are partnering on the Earth Day Celebration, featuring learning opportunities for the whole family.

Activities include the “Mega Brain,” which participants can walk through to see the brain’s processes, and information on plants, the environment and overall community health.

Mayor Butch Berry will read the Earth Day Proclamation at 10:30 a.m. with activities ending at 3 p.m.