Easter baskets delivered to families

News

Fayetteville Housing Authority has partnered with New Life Church to provide at-home Easter egg hunt kits and Easter baskets to the children of residents

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Fayetteville Housing Authority partnered up with New Life Church to give families their own at-home Easter egg kits and baskets.

Jake Miller is an outreach leader with New Life Church in Fayetteville.

He says they wanted to give families something to do this holiday weekend considering the pandemic has canceled many events.

“We’re still not really there yet so to provide them at-home egg hunt kits and just give the families a fun way to make it seem a little bit more normal,” Miller said.

“Churches are closed and they aren’t doing the Easter programs that they usually do for the kids so it’s a blessing to have this delivered to the house,” resident Anjanette Spencer said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers