Easter baskets delivered to families

Fayetteville Housing Authority has partnered with New Life Church to provide at-home Easter egg hunt kits and Easter baskets to the children of residents

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Fayetteville Housing Authority partnered up with New Life Church to give families their own at-home Easter egg kits and baskets.

Jake Miller is an outreach leader with New Life Church in Fayetteville.

He says they wanted to give families something to do this holiday weekend considering the pandemic has canceled many events.

“We’re still not really there yet so to provide them at-home egg hunt kits and just give the families a fun way to make it seem a little bit more normal,” Miller said.

“Churches are closed and they aren’t doing the Easter programs that they usually do for the kids so it’s a blessing to have this delivered to the house,” resident Anjanette Spencer said.