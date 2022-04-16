ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Easter weekend is in full swing throughout Northwest Arkansas.

Events were put on for the holiday throughout our region. The Ward Family is excited to be back out celebrating after 2 years of COVID-19 made them stay in. For their young daughter, this is the first time she’ll get to have the full Easter experience.

“This is why its her first actual Easter celebrating doing Easter egg hunts and all of that because last year we didn’t get to go to anything,” James Ward said.

Northwest Arkansas Pentecostals put on EasterFest 2022 on Saturday. Church Administrator Jeremey McCkracken said it was great to see everybody out and about again.

“We’re so excited to serve the community this one way that we enjoy helping out the community and doing different events,” McCracken said.

Although the rain turned the event into an Easter egg drive-through, McCracken said hundreds of people still turned out for the event. He is also excited to welcome people back to full Easter Sunday services.