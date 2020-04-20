Easy returns for SNAP clients seeking replacement food benefits

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — SNAP clients who lost food because of power outages from this month’s severe weather do not have to wait in line at the Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) local county office to submit a request for replacement benefits.

They also do not have to meet with a case worker to request replacement SNAP.

To request SNAP replacement benefits, clients need to fill out the Declaration of Food Loss form and return it to DHS.

All DHS county offices have drop boxes available so that clients do not have to wait in line. Clients also can fill out the form digitally and email it to their county office.

A list of county office email addresses is available here.

Clients need to return the form to DHS within 10 days of the power outage. That 10-day time period starts once a client’s power is restored.