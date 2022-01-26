Economists to discuss 2022 outlook at 28th Business Forecast luncheon

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 28th annual Business Forecast luncheon, hosted by the Center for Business and Economic Research at the Sam M. Walton College of Business, features economists who share their expertise and insights on the regional, national and international business and economic outlook for the coming year.

The luncheon will take place at the Rogers Convention Center, 3303 S. Pinnacle Hills Pkwy, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, January 28.

A release from the university states that the speakers will be:

Moderator Brett Biggs , executive vice president and chief financial officer for Walmart

, executive vice president and chief financial officer for Walmart International speaker Juhi Dhawan , senior managing director, partner and macro strategist, Wellington Management

, senior managing director, partner and macro strategist, Wellington Management Domestic speaker David Altig , executive vice president and director of research at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

, executive vice president and director of research at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta State and regional speaker Mervin Jebaraj, director, Center for Business and Economic Research, Sam M. Walton College of Business

Speaker biographies may be found on the Center for Business and Economic Research website. Pre-registration is required. To register, email cber@walton.uark.edu.

University of Arkansas COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. All guests will be required to wear a well-fitting mask during the event. Masks may be briefly removed to consume food and beverages. For those with health concerns, a limited number of online streaming spaces will be made for registered guests only.