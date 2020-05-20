Economy outlook looks bleak, even as state reopens

The City of Fayetteville's Director of Economic Vitality said that the last month has been brutal for small businesses especially.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As Governor Asa Hutchinson allows businesses to reopen, some permanent economic damage may have already been done.

Now, for some of those businesses, the cost of re-opening is too high.

While this has to do with a lower expected revenue, it also has to do with the unpredictability of COVID-19.

These businesses don’t know if there will be a spike, and they’ll be told to close again, or if people will even feel comfortable walking through their doors.

Devin Howland with the City of Fayetteville said each business has to find creative ways to earn revenue without banking on people coming inside.

He said, “Just because you can open doesn’t mean you’re going to see that same level of traffic because there’s still a major health risk here.”

Matthew Thompson, an NWA local said, “Personally I feel very comfortable about it but I know there’s a lot of people who are still really concerned.”

