Economy will be able to rebound from pandemic, governor says

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas’ economy will be able to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said.

The governor said while our economy has taken a hit, we haven’t seen what he calls a nose dive like other states.

He said that’s because of the way we first responded to the outbreak.

“We didn’t shut down our complete economy, but that we managed it and minimized some of the hurt that was out there,” Hutchinson said.

The governor also said we weren’t hit as hard as other parts of the country because of how diverse the industries are in Arkansas.