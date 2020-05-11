Economy will be able to rebound from pandemic, governor says

News

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas’ economy will be able to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said.

The governor said while our economy has taken a hit, we haven’t seen what he calls a nose dive like other states.

He said that’s because of the way we first responded to the outbreak.

“We didn’t shut down our complete economy, but that we managed it and minimized some of the hurt that was out there,” Hutchinson said.

The governor also said we weren’t hit as hard as other parts of the country because of how diverse the industries are in Arkansas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers