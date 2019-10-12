Ecosystem Dock opens at Fayetteville elementary school

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Students in Fayetteville can now extend their education to the outdoors.

The Fayetteville Public Schools’ Ecosystem Dock allows kids to have hands-on environmental experiences without the cost of leaving the campus.

Fayetteville High School students under the direction of teacher Drew Yoakum helped design and construct the 20-by-16-foot dock over a pond located behind Happy Hollow Elementary School.

Yoakum says the possibilities the dock can offer are endless.

“Renewable resources, recycling…..outdoor education activities with fishing and kayaking. The science out here is unlimited,” said Yoakum.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission stocked the pond so students can learn how to fish.

